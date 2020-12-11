OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $537,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

