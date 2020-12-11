OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $386,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,494,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 242,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 231,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,216,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,359,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,345,000 after acquiring an additional 135,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,621,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $79.94 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86.

