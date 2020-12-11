OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $373,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Visa by 13.7% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,643. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.90.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

