OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.79.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.