OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.