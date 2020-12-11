OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAUG. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000.

NYSEARCA:BAUG opened at $29.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.