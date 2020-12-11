OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $477,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,363,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after buying an additional 815,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,398,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after buying an additional 692,819 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

