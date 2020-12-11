OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

USEP opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

