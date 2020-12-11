OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

