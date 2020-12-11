OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

BAUG stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.