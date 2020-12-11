OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,946 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NYSE AWR opened at $75.71 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

