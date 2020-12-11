OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 27,475 Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVT opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

