OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 295,179 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 159.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

