OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,654 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 845,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 643,062 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,755.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 318,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 301,478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,012,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,216,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,304,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $93.50 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06.

