OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 8.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 78.3% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

