OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.65.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.