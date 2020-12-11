OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 138.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCTY opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.33, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,081 shares of company stock worth $11,850,928. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.65.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
