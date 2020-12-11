OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 138.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.33, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,081 shares of company stock worth $11,850,928. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

