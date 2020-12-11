OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 701 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $47.57 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.