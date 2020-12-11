OIN Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $190,954.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $281,222.81 and approximately $190,954.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00025836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00151890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.00906839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00216473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00493517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00170973 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001761 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

