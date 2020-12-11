Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ODT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.62. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 110,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 215,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,933,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,657,000 after buying an additional 1,163,513 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after buying an additional 1,843,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

