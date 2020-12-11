Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.33.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
