Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

