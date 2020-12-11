Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 866,621 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486,185 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 866,621 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Southwest Airlines worth $93,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after buying an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after buying an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $39,494,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

