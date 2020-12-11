Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 749,273 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,273 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $101,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

