Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 366,095 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,095 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Regency Centers worth $96,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

