Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Anaplan worth $113,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 51,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,425.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,423,642.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,992 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

