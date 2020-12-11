Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 441,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Amphenol worth $100,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

