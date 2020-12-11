Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Ameriprise Financial worth $90,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $192.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $198.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

