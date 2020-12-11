Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,992 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Republic Bank worth $92,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.12.

FRC opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.