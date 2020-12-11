Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 168.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Wabtec worth $92,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 147,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,301,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabtec alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

WAB opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. Wabtec Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.