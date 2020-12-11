Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,154,014 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 63.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $92,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 882,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CLSA cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.