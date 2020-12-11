Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 190,995 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Perrigo worth $105,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,903 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after purchasing an additional 488,364 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

