Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,714 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $97,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 993.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

