Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of Assurant worth $89,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Assurant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $132.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

