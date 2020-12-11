Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Pinterest worth $105,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,306,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,603,485 shares of company stock worth $218,336,742.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

PINS stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

