Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $111.22 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $111,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,279,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,913,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,865,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 227.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 457 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $31,601.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,484. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

