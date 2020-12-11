Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 749,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.15% of Starwood Property Trust worth $92,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

