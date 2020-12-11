Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,113,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,443 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $111,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 274.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 207.9% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 116,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

