Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,335,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $111,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,567 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,340,000 after purchasing an additional 902,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Truist upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.49 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

