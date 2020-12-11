Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Emerson Electric worth $88,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

