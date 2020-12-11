Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 117,944 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 117,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $107,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $154.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

