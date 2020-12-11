Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,691 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $117,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $27.78 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

