Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 126,544 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,941 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,544 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of VMware worth $92,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at $284,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $141.84 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $295,148.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,729 shares of company stock worth $3,485,859 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

