Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

TSE:NTR opened at C$62.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.16. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.65 billion and a PE ratio of 375.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.17.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

