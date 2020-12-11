Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

NOG opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

