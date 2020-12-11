Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.73 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.71. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.39.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$55.62 on Friday. Norbord Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

