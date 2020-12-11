noob.finance ($NOOB) Market Cap Achieves $64,492.13

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. noob.finance has a total market cap of $64,492.13 and $3,081.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. One noob.finance token can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00016598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get noob.finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00151812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00912578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00216362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00491130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00170298 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

noob.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.