nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

LASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

nLIGHT stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 2.54. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

