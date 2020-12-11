Niobio Cash (NBR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $51.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $24,921.18 and $51.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

