Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NIO by 9.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 180.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 53.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.70 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NIO stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

