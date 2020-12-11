NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

